Northland Properties buys trademarks, IP for Denny's in Canada

Photo: Contributed Denny's has 85 restaurants across Canada

B.C.-based family-owned conglomerate Northland Properties has bought the trademarks and intellectual property for Canada for the family diner-style restaurant chain Denny's.

The move is intriguing for the U.S. company because it means that the Gaglardi family, which owns Northland Properties, will be able to do what they want with the brand across Canada.

As part of the Northland transaction, the Gaglardis have also taken an equity position in the parent Denny’s company, "reinforcing our alignment with the brand globally and our commitment to its long-term success," Northland said in a news release.

The transaction comes after decades of Northland being the chain's master franchisor for Canada and being involved with the brand for 35 years. It operates 85 restaurants across the country, with 57 corporately owned and 28 franchised. There are estimated to be more than 1,400 Denny's locations around the world.

The transaction with South Carolina-based Denny's Inc. is similar to one that entrepreneur Dick Bolte made, after he in 1956 brought the U.S.-based A&W brand to Canada. Bolte bought the A&W trademark outright for Canada — “lock, stock and barrel,” A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. chairman Paul Hollands told BIV in 2015.

That meant that Bolte could create his own menu items and market the A&W brand as he wished.

Hollands, who sits on Northland's advisory board, told BIV in 2015 that he was convinced that kind of transaction “would never happen anymore.” That was because, he thought at the time, that a brand would not want to have the risks of having a separate ownership group controlling the brand in a separate territory.

Hollands did not immediately respond to BIV's request for an interview about the Northland transaction.

Northland Properties has vast assets

Northland may be best known for owning Grouse Mountain.

Tom Gaglardi is CEO, while his siblings Mitch Gaglardi, Andrea Gaglardi and Devonna Gaglardi also work in the business.

The family's hospitality businesses likely bring in the greatest slice of its overall revenue. The family owns more than 60 Moxies restaurants. It also owns 18 Chop Steakhouse & Bar locations, Shark Club locations in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. and 17 Bar One locations.

In addition, it owns Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar at the Sutton Place Hotel on Burrard Street and the Rockford Bar & Grill at the Sutton Place Hotel at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Tom Gaglardi owns the NHL's Dallas Stars and the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.

“Northland has been passionate about the Denny’s brand for decades, and this acquisition reflects our confidence in its future," he said in the news release.

"By securing full rights in Canada, we have the flexibility to make decisions that best serve Canadian guests and ensure the brand continues to thrive in communities across the country.”