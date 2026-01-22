BC News

Prince George RCMP investigating targeted weekend shooting

Photo: File photo Prince George RCMP are investigating a weekend shooting following reports of a motor vehicle collision on the 1300-block of Porter Ave.

In a press release, Const. Jenna Moore said the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 17, when police attended the scene of a vehicle that had collided with an unoccupied vehicle. Police located a single victim, a 37-year-old male, who was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Based on initial information, this was likely a targeted event and there is no increased risk to the general public. The investigation is currently with our Investigative Support Team, which is actively looking to identify any individuals involved,” said. Jenna Moore.

Investigators are looking for any dash camera, cell phone or video surveillance footage from the area between 7 and 8 p.m., or to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with police.

Contact the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 with any information.

Witnesses can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or reach out online.