BC SPCA asking for public input on Canada’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines

Photo: BC SPCA The BC SPCA is asking the public to stand up for horses and donkeys.

A post on the BC SPCA website says for the first time since 2013, Canada’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines is being updated, and the public is invited to provide input.

“The code sets out the minimum requirements of care for everyone who raises and cares for equines in Canada and plays an important role in shaping how they are treated on farms nationwide,” the post says. “Equines are raised for many reasons, including for sport, recreation, work, racing, or farmed to produce meat or pharmaceutical products across the country.

The National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC) has now opened the public comment period for the updated code.

“This stage of the process allows everyone to review the draft code and submit feedback before it is finalized,” the post says.

The update follows an earlier national survey that gathered top equine welfare concerns from the public. That input, along with a scientific review of current research, was used by a diverse team of experts to develop the draft code.

Key welfare issues for equines the BC SPCA would like to see addressed include:

Clear space allowances indoors and outdoors, as current space requirements are too vague and should include specific minimum standards.

Prohibiting tie stalls to ensure horses are not confined in restrictive environments.

Ensuring adequate social opportunities, enrichment, and turnout, including a minimum daily turnout and required enrichment, especially for horses housed indoors.

Regular observation and monitoring, with minimum frequencies included (e.g., twice daily for housed horses and once daily for pastured horses).

A specific requirement for horses to receive forage as an essential part of feeding practices.

Requiring less painful identification methods such as microchipping and ensuring pain control for branding is effective immediately if branding is not prohibited.

The public comment period is open until March 12.