Coquitlam RCMP looking for culprit in Jan. 12 assault

Coquitlam RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an alleged assault with a weapon Jan. 12 in Port Coquitlam.

In a press release, acting Cpl. George Han said police have confirmed through CCTV footage that the altercation occurred near the 2800 block of Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam around 11:45 a.m.

Investigators were able to trace the suspect’s movements prior to the altercation, placing the suspect near Lougheed Highway and Como Lake Avenue in Coquitlam at approximately 11 a.m.

After the altercation, the suspect was seen heading north on Shaughnessy Street and was last observed near Coquitlam Avenue and Flint Street in Port Coquitlam around 12 p.m.

“Our officers are working diligently to identify the suspect in this alleged assault, and we need the public’s assistance,” said Han. “We are urging anyone who may have information about this assault, or who can identify the suspect, to contact our investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2026-931.