BC News

B.C. man gets 5 years in Snapchat child sex abuse case

5 years for Snapchat case

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A British Columbia man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a minor he met over Snapchat.

RCMP in Campbell River say 33-year-old Dillon Caleb Partanen of Surrey pleaded guilty to charges including sexual interference and possession of child sexual exploitation material on Jan. 13.

Police say Partanen has also been ordered to register with the National Sex Offender Registry and give up a DNA sample as part of his sentencing.

The case stems back to 2023, when police say Partanen began engaging with an unidentified youth over Snapchat.

The interactions led to Partanen travelling to Campbell River, B.C., in April 2024, where police say he met the youth and committed the offences leading to the charges.

RCMP say they were notified of what happened the same day, and Partanen was arrested and ordered to stay away from Campbell River during the court process.

Campbell River Const. Maury Tyre says in a statement that the case highlights "the dangers that lurk in the online world" for youth, since social media platforms can be "a major meeting place for those who wish to traffic and take advantage of young people.”