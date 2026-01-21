BC News

Langford city councillor helps police track his stolen e-bike

Photo: . Coun. Keith Yacucha’s e-bike after it was recovered from a property on Jacklin Road. VIA KEITH YACUCHA

A Langford city councillor who had his e-bike stolen also had a hand in helping the RCMP find what was left of it.

Coun. Keith Yacucha’s cargo e-bike, which he used to ferry his kids around and make trips to the store, was taken in a brazen theft in the early hours of Jan. 12.

Masked thieves in dark clothing were seen on video surveillance using bolt cutters to cut through the parking garage gate of his condominium and into the bike cage, slice a bike lock and make a clean getaway.

But what the thieves hadn’t counted on was Yacucha attaching a small tracking tile to the e-bike and registering photos, serial number and other features with the bicycle registry 529 Garage.

Yacucha got a ping on the tracker the following afternoon and alerted the RCMP, who set up surveillance at a single-family home on Jacklin Road near Dunford Avenue.

Police found multiple bikes and parts scattered throughout the property. Yacucha said his sister, who was on a bus driving by the property when the RCMP came in, said a U-Haul trailer was in the yard. She contacted Yacucha to say: “I think they found your bike.”

Yacucha said his $3,500 e-bike had been stripped, with its cargo racks and some of the electronics disassembled. The seat was missing, and some other parts couldn’t be found. “I think what they do is put these parts up for sale online, so you just can’t recover all of them,” he said.

While putting on a tracker is helpful, Yacucha said, the “bigger takeaway is registering your bike with the police so you can get it back, and maybe that can help shut down [bike chop shop] operations and prevent some further thefts.”

He said the bike is a write-off and not covered by insurance. Yacucha said given the value of e-bikes, insurance is another option people should consider.

Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said police were not able to press charges against the occupant of the Jacklin Road home, and Yacucha’s bike was the only one recovered because it was the only one registered through 529 Garage.

Saager said police were unable to prove who stole the e-bike because video surveillance of the thieves at Yacucha’s home on Goldstream Avenue — nearly right across from Langford city hall — did not reveal any distinguishing features.

Police did not characterize the property as a chop shop. Saggar said the yard and property were covered with pieces and parts, but police couldn’t prove anything was stolen or that illegal activity was going on, based on the evidence.

Saggar said bike thefts are escalating on the West Shore, nearly doubling year over year. In 2024, West Shore RCMP had 62 reported thefts, which jumped to 110 last year.

Some are crimes of opportunity — unlocked bikes, for example — while others are not, she said. “My mind goes to the value of e-bikes. They are worth more, so they may be targeted more.”

The City of Victoria said in 2023 that the number of stolen bikes reported each year to Victoria police was down over the previous five years, from 771 in 2016 to 550 in 2022. Nearly one-quarter of the 4,564 stolen bikes reported to police from 2016 to 2022 were returned to their owners.

Many of those returned in all areas of the region are registered through the 529 Garage site.

Saggar said the registry was founded by former law enforcement officers and is used by most police agencies in the region and province, with thousands of bikes already registered.

She said the online bike registration program is free, and cyclists can download the Project 529 app on their phone or connect on the West Shore RCMP’s website.

Those who live on the West Shore can go to: https://project529.com/garage/organizations/westshorercmp/landing, while others can go to project529.com/garage.