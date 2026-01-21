BC News

Fitness World spending $50M on 25-store corporate expansion

Photo: Submitted. Fitness World CEO Chris Smith owns the company with Mark Mastrov and the Bank of Montreal.

Richmond-based Fitness World CEO Chris Smith told BIV Tuesday his 17-location gym chain plans to spend $50 million in the next five years to open 25 new corporately owned locations across Canada.

The Bank of Montreal owns a stake in Fitness World but Smith said he and partner Mark Mastrov "are far and away the majority owners."

Smith and Mastrov's investment will come in part from loans from the Bank of Montreal, as well as their own finances, Smith said.

He estimated that the average Fitness World gym generates about $925,000 in profit, although he said that that figure is for established gyms and that he would not expect brand new locations to generate that amount.

He and his partner's success is remarkable, given the financial trouble that a forerunner company, Steve Nash Fitness World (SNFW), found itself in the early months of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

SNFW filed for creditor protection in April 2020, owing what eventually totalled more than $44 million to creditors. The company dissolved.

Fitness World then launched in mid-2020 and bought 29 leases from SNFW out of creditor protection. Those included 24 SNFW locations, three UFC Gym locations and one Crunch Fitness location, Smith said. Fitness World closed many of those locations and by 2023 operated 15 gyms across Metro Vancouver and Victoria. Most SNFW employees were offered jobs in the new Fitness World.

Now up to 17 gyms, Smith said his company plans to open an 18th location at the Amazing Brentwood, in Burnaby, in the second quarter of this year. A 19th location is likely to open in that quarter as well, and that lease is being finalized, Smith said.

The secret behind the turnaround is that Smith changed the pricing and offerings. He said SNFW fees were about $26 every two weeks, and that there were plenty of add-on fees for different services or activities. He now offers members three kinds of memberships, which each include a bundle of potential services and activities. The lowest priced tier is $12.99 for each two-week period, he said.

Fitness World's growth plan also includes franchising, Smith said.

Those locations would be on top of the 42 gyms that he expects to corporately own within five years.

Franchising fees are being worked out, he said, but he expects to charge franchisees about $50,000 as a one-time fee and then ongoing royalties and marketing fees that total less than seven per cent. Those amounts might change depending on how many gyms a franchisee agrees to open, he added.

Fitness World has evolved with different ownership groups through the years.

Henry Polessky founded a company named Fitness World in 1978. Basketball superstar Steve Nash, along with partners Mastrov and Leonard Schlemm, in December 2009, purchased what was then a 13-gym chain from Polessky.

Nash later sold his shares to those partners, who also sold the shares. Nash was later stuck in an agreement that said his name could be in the corporate brand. He had a falling out with SNFW operatives and launched a lawsuit for breach of contract in October 2016, aiming to remove his name from the enterprise. That lawsuit dragged on for years before Nash finally lost.

Nash, who grew up in B.C., then reached an agreement with SNFW, and, in September 2019, joined the company’s board of directors. Seven months later that company went into creditor protection.