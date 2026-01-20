BC News

Father's tribute to B.C. teen Piper James, found dead in Australia circled by dingoes

B.C. teen's body identified

Photo: Contributed Piper James, the 19-year-old Canadian found dead in Australia, surrounded by dingoes.

The father of Canadian teenager Piper James, who was found dead surrounded by a pack of dingoes on an Australian beach this week, says her family is "shattered" by her loss.

Todd James says on social media that his 19-year-old daughter, who was from Campbell River, B.C., had the "strength and determination to follow her dreams."

He says Piper had an infectious laugh and kind spirit, and was proud of her work for the BC Wildfire Service.

Police in the Australian state of Queensland have declined to identify the Canadian victim but say her body was found Monday morning on a beach on K'gari, also known as Fraser Island, and had been "interfered with" by a pack of about 10 dingoes.

The result of a post-mortem examination of the remains to determine the cause of death was expected by Wednesday.

Police Insp. Paul Algie says the woman's body was found north of the Maheno shipwreck, a landmark on the island's eastern side, and initial information suggests she may have gone for an early-morning swim.