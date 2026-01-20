BC News

Proposed West Coast oil pipeline faces harder questions than just approval

Photo: Submitted. Coastal First Nations leaders presenting Prime Minister Mark Carney with a copy of the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence declaration.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in B.C. last week speaking with Coastal First Nations to clear a path for new energy projects, including a West Coast oil pipeline to Prince Rupert.

That path is littered with political, legal and environmental landmines, not the least of which is opposition by Coastal First Nations.

But the biggest challenge to a new oil pipeline may be economic and financial, not political.

"I think there's a very strong case that Canada could be competitive for shipping oil to Asia,” said economist Jack Mintz.

“The big issue to me isn't the pipeline. The question is: will the pipeline get filled up? Will there be enough investment in Canada to fill the pipelines?"

A new element of urgency was introduced into the pipeline debate at the beginning of the year with U.S. President Donald Trump’s interventions in Venezuela.

The fear is that Venezuela’s decrepit oil sector could make a comeback and begin supplanting Alberta oil at Gulf Coast heavy oil refineries.

Energy experts are downplaying that risk, noting that it would take billions in investment and up to a decade to bring Venezuela’s oil production back to what it was in the late 1990s.

The greater risk is that the U.S. under Trump is proving to be an increasingly capricious and hostile trade partner, creating an imperative to diversify markets for Canadian commodities, especially oil.

"We already knew there was unreliability building there," said energy analyst Rory Johnston of Commodity Context. "This just adds to that."

A memorandum of understanding signed by Alberta and Ottawa sets the political and regulatory stage for a new West Coast pipeline, which the Carney government has determined to be a national priority.

It is likely to be a revised version of the Northern Gateway project that the Trudeau government killed with the implementation of a northwest coast oil tanker moratorium.

The question now is not so much whether a new pipeline to the West Coast could be built, or whether there is a demand for Alberta oil in Asia, but who would pay for it and where it would terminate.

"I don't think we should abandon the notion that you can go down the Trans Mountain corridor again," said Ian Anderson, the former president of Trans Mountain Corp.

It has been less than two years since the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) was completed, at a cost of $34 billion, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Already, Trans Mountain Corp. is looking to increase volumes on the pipeline by as much as 360,000 bpd, through the use of drag reducing agents and more pumping stations to increase its “horsepower.” A third line could roughly double its current capacity.

While a hypothetical “TMXX” would avoid having to lift the oil tanker moratorium, there are economic and logistical arguments against it.

The biggest challenge is terminal capacity. Westridge Marine Terminal simply can’t accommodate the Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) that the Port of Prince Rupert could.

So if Trans Mountain were to be expanded again, it would need a different terminal–Roberts Bank in Delta being the most likely alternative.

A pipeline to Prince Rupert could be cheaper than adding a third line to TMX, said Heather Exner-Pirot, director of energy, natural resources and environment for the Macdonald Laurier Institute.

And the value proposition is better because Prince Rupert does not have the tanker size constraints that Vancouver has.

TMX suffered two years of delays, some of them regulatory, which drove up its cost. Bill C-5–the Building Canada Act–streamlines the review and regulatory process.

"I think C-5 really could address those delays,” Exner-Pirot said.

As for a private sector proponent, Alberta has assembled a working group of three midstream companies as potential developers: Enbridge (TSX:ENB), South Bow Corp. (TSX:SOBO) and Trans Mountain Corp.

It may be that the builder ends up being a consortium of midstreamers.

The Coastal First Nations group, which represents eight coastal nations, has repeatedly stated its opposition to lifting the Trudeau government’s oil tanker moratorium for the northwest coast.

The Haisla and Lax Kw’alaams, who are not part of the group, have added their voices to the pipeline’s opposition.

“Today we heard directly from the prime minister that his government will seek our free, prior and informed consent regarding any proposed projects in our territories,” Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations, said at a press conference last week, following a meeting with Carney.

Seeking and obtaining are not the same thing, however. Consent is part of the government’s duty to consult and, if necessary, accommodate First Nations. But failing to receive that consent is not necessarily a veto.

"There's no ability to stop shipping traffic because it impacts Aboriginal rights,” Exner-Pirot said. “It's just that you have to reasonably mitigate and accommodate those."

Robin Junger, a lawyer specializing in aboriginal law for McMillan LLP, agrees.

As long as the government does consultations properly and in good faith, First Nations would likely have no legal way of stopping a federally approved pipeline from being built.

"The duty to consult does not give a veto,” Junger said. “If government does a good job, it should not have to worry about the duty to consult."

As for the economic case for a new pipeline, there is some question whether oil production in Alberta could grow sufficiently to fill a new pipeline.

Alberta producers face constraints that oil producers in most other oil producing countries don’t, Mintz said, and that could deter investment in oilsands expansion.

Under the Alberta-Ottawa MOU, there are industrial carbon prices of up to $130 per tonne tied to the pipeline that increase costs for producers in Alberta, as well a commitment to a $16.5-billion carbon capture use and storage project through the Pathways Alliance.

"If you increase carbon taxes, and also companies have to put some money into decarbonized oil … then for companies that are looking at Canada versus the United States and other competing countries, Canada may not look sufficiently cost competitive,” Mintz said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants to see Alberta oil production double, which is why she is pushing for a new pipeline.

"I know Danielle Smith has talked about seven million barrels per day, but I'm not sure the incentives are there,” Mintz said.

On the other hand, Alberta still represents a better investment climate than, say, Venezuela.

"If you're sitting there trying to figure out whether to put a dollar in Canada or a dollar in Venezuela, I can tell you, 99 times out of 100, you are going to have a safer bet in Canada,” said Kent Fellows, an economist at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Creating the investment climate for a new pipeline will require significant de-risking from government, Exner-Pirot said.

That could come from First Nations equity investments, she said. First Nations equity could be backstopped through federal government loans.

"All of a sudden, you have a substantial de-risk, and you have a pretty big capital stack to work with,” she said. "All of a sudden, the rest of the capital stack is a lot less risky."