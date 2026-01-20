BC News

Temporary closures planned for B.C. highways 1, 3 and 5

Highway closures planned

Photo: BC Gov Flickr Crews repairing Highway 3 after flooding in December 2025

Multiple temporary highway closures and detours are planned for highways 1, 3 and 5 near Hope and south of Merritt starting Tuesday morning.

The closures will allow for emergency repair work on sections of these highways affected by December flooding.

“The highways will be fully closed to complete repairs as quickly as possible, given the safety concerns associated with the current pavement conditions and the favourable weather window available this week to undertake this urgent work,” said a Ministry of Transportation and Transit news release.

Crews will implement full closures at four locations: two daytime closures on highways 1 and 3 westbound between the Highway 3/5 split and the Hunter Creek Scale, and one short-duration nighttime closure on Highway 5 southbound in Merritt for paving at the Highway 3/5 split east of Hope.

Closures will occur on the following days:

Highway 3 paving near Hope on Tuesday, Jan. 20 (7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.): Highway 3 traffic will be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town and reconnect to Highway 1 westbound west of Hope.

Highway 1 paving west of Hope on Wednesday, Jan. 21 (7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.): Highway 3 traffic will again be diverted through Exit 173, the Old Hope Princeton Highway in Hope. Traffic will detour through town via Water Avenue and be routed to Highway 7, where motorists can rejoin Highway 1 westbound via Highway 9, or continue toward the Lower Mainland via Highway 7.

Highway 3/5 split paving east of Hope on Thursday, Jan. 22 (overnight from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.): Highway 5 southbound in Merritt will be closed overnight to complete repairs. Highway 3 westbound traffic travelling from Princeton to Hope will move through a reduced-speed zone near the work zone.