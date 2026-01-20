BC News

Parksville officer not at fault after slipping on spilled wine: IIO

The province’s civilian police watchdog says a woman’s injuries during an arrest at a Parksville motel were an “accident” that occurred after an RCMP officer slipped on spilled wine.

The incident unfolded on the night of March 24, 2025, when the RCMP were called to the motel for a wellness check after reports about a woman with mental-health issues and threats to a 911 caller involving a small kitchen knife, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said.

Officers failed to find the woman, but about 90 minutes later, police were told by dispatch about a dropped 911 call from a woman registered in a local motel.

A dispatcher called the motel and was told by the manager that the woman said everything was “OK ” now. But just minutes later, the woman called 911 again, saying she was scared because she was getting calls from unknown numbers.

Those calls were coming from the RCMP trying to confirm the woman’s well-being. The woman, however, said she didn’t want police to attend.

RCMP decided to do a check anyway, saying the original 911 caller said the woman was not taking her medication and could be violent, especially if she was consuming alcohol.

The RCMP started knocking on the motel room door and heard yelling and screaming, but couldn’t see anything through the closed drapes. The woman refused police entry. The motel’s manager supplied a key.

Another 911 call from the woman followed, saying someone was trying to get into her room. An officer later told the IIO that the woman said police were not welcome.

Right after that, a male voice could be heard inside the room saying “put the cup down now,” followed by a shattering sound, thuds and a loud crash.

The male voice could be heard saying: “Terrible idea. Get up, get up,” followed by a female voice saying, “That’s enough.”

Officers spent a few minutes trying to talk to the woman through the door, urging her to come outside and talk.

When the woman refused, officers unlocked the door, but found it barricaded.

When they forced it open, an officer later told the IIO, a mug flew out through the open door, hitting an officer on the wrist and smashing on the ground.

At that point, officers quickly entered the room, saying: “You’re under arrest for assault.”

While trying to arrest the woman, one of the officers fell on the woman.

She suffered an auditory canal fracture, a mandibular fracture, a small laceration on her chin, and lacerations to her external auditory canal.

One of the officers described what happened.

“He went around her, one hand on the shoulder, and to take the other arm,” said the IIO report. “I watched his body twist … and I watched his feet go out from under him. And he went down, she went down. The face down was hard. It was a horrible sound.

“He made a horrible sound when he hit with all his gear on,” the officer continued in the report. “All I could smell was white wine.”

The IIO said the floor of the motel room was vinyl over concrete, and the woman landed face down in a manner described by one of the officers as “like a tree with no branches.”

Police immediately noticed a cut on her face and blood. The report said there was a 1.5-litre bottle of white wine on a side table that was close to empty and a small knife on a dresser close to the door.

The woman was taken to the hospital by police and released there on an undertaking to appear for assaulting a police officer.

In a statement later, the woman told the IIO she felt “very on guard” when police were at the door and acting “aggressive.”

“So, I grabbed a mug and then when I opened the door, I threw it out the door.”

She claimed the mug didn’t hit anyone and that no one slipped because there was no wine on the floor and the floor was carpeted. The woman also said she didn’t like how the police were talking back to her and told one officer to “bring me down.”

The IIO said 911 recordings and the police version of events contradict many of the woman’s claims. Police photos of the scene also show spilled wine on the vinyl floor.

Jessica Berglund, chief civilian director of the IIO, said in the circumstances, the evidence showed that the RCMP did not use excessive force against the woman.

“There were grounds for the wellness check … and when the [woman] threw a mug out the door, grounds to arrest her for assault,” Berglund said in her report. “Based on the totality of the evidence, the [woman’s] fall to the floor and injury was not a deliberate and unreasonable application of force, but an accident.”