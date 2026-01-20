BC News

Missing out on local data centres could cost B.C., industry leaders warn

Christopher Chong, founder and CEO of Skeena Data Centers, a new facility planned for Terrace, B.C. said the company is exploring additional ways to generate power for the facility.

Building strong local data centres and a secure, homegrown digital infrastructure isn’t just a nice-to-have for B.C. It’s a must-do, say tech industry leaders.

Some B.C. companies say the province’s approach of not prioritizing data centres and AI projects is “shortsighted” and undermine efforts to build a secure, robust tech industry, especially amid growing uncertainty south of the border.

“We need more Canadian data centers located here in Canada to properly store our data, and this is an issue of digital sovereignty,” said Kiersten Enemark, director of B.C. affairs at the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI). “But we have a concern that the B.C. government is sending signals that investing in B.C. for data centers is not encouraged.”

Last October, the province tabled the Energy Statutes Amendment Act (Bill 31), legislation that would place limits on the amount of electricity available to data centres and AI projects.

Priority will be given to sectors such as mining, upstream natural gas, LNG and manufacturing. A capped amount of power will be allocated to data centres and AI projects later this year on a competitive basis.

“These projects generally provide fewer jobs and revenues for the province than natural-resource projects, while consuming large volumes of power,” the B.C. government said in an October announcement.

Rory Capern, chief operating officer of Redbrick Technologies Inc., a Victoria-based software holding company, said the approach is “very shortsighted,” noting that the number of jobs powered indirectly by data centres is “vast.”

More importantly, local data centres provide secure and reliable services for B.C. companies, Enemark said. Most currently rely on U.S.-based technology firms to store their data, and under the U.S. CLOUD Act, American law enforcement can compel U.S. companies to provide access to data regardless of where it’s stored.

“If a [B.C.] business that has a lot of intellectual property around AI is using an American data centre, U.S. authorities could have access to that data,” said Enemark.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for American tech firms to “put America first” has created additional uncertainties for Canadian businesses that rely on U.S.-based data infrastructure, according to Capern.

“That’s the supply of really important products for basically anybody who's providing software,” he said.

“If we are renting services from other countries and all of a sudden those services are not available to us, it's an incredibly disruptive reality to work through for companies.”

CCI is urging the B.C. government to lift power limits for Canadian-built data centres and AI projects, and to designate them as provincially significant projects under Bill 15, to attract investment to both sectors.

“It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity for British Columbia,” Enemark said.

Alternative solutions amid power crunch

The challenge of allocating more power to data centres is straightforward: the province doesn’t have enough electricity, according to Mohammad Shahrad.

“Unfortunately, they're having difficulty,” said the assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of British Columbia.

BC Hydro has been importing increasing amounts of electricity in recent years, reaching nearly a quarter of the province’s needs in 2024, and there are projects in queue for the available electricity produced in the province.

“The B.C. government had to make this pragmatic decision … and I think it makes sense,” said Shahrad.

Christopher Chong, a B.C. entrepreneur planning to build Skeena Data Centres across 173 hectares in Terrace, B.C., said his company is working with local government and Indigenous groups on alternative ways to get power so that it won’t be entirely reliant on BC Hydro.

This includes a potential power plant using LNG that passes through the area for projects including LNG Canada, Chong said.

“We're also looking at wind power generation and additional things such as river flow to charge batteries,” he said, adding that the facility is estimated to consume between 300 and 400 megawatts.

Shahrad said B.C. could learn from neighbouring Alberta, which recently introduced legislation to encourage data centre development, including prioritizing self-powered projects.

“That one basically says, ‘If you want to build a data centre here, maybe you should also help us create more energy,’” he said.

“So it puts some of the onus on these bigger companies to help with investment and production towards energy, which I think is clever.”

Capern acknowledged that B.C.-based data centres may not be able to compete with large U.S. big techs on pricing due to scale.

“Businesses like us and others have to think about how much more are we prepared to pay to support that sort of an initiative versus the very, very high-scale U.S. providers,” said Capern.

“I think the important question there is the value that's placed on certainty.”