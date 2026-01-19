BC News

B.C. postponing changes to heritage act to increase consultation, says minister

Changes delayed for talks

Photo: The Canadian Press Ravi Parmar answers questions from the media in Langford, B.C., on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says the B.C. government is postponing changes to the law that governs the designation and protection of heritage sites, because it needs more time to consult with First Nations, industry and other groups.

The government was planning to bring forward changes to the Heritage Conservation Act this spring, but Parmar says the legislation requires more engagement because of its importance.

Parmar says the government could table changes in the fall, but did not want to make any promises, saying in an interview that the goal is to bring forward legislation that speeds up development.

He says communities like Lytton, which was largely destroyed by wildfires in 2021, should be able to rebuild faster, while also protecting archeological sites important to First Nations.

Reform of the legislation started in the summer of 2022, but the province extended the deadline for submissions until Nov. 14, 2025, after concerns from municipalities that the proposed revisions would slow development and add costs.

Parmar says all stakeholders agree the current legislation is "broken," adding that it is possible to come up with changes that can "streamline more projects," while protecting heritage sites at the same time.