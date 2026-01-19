BC News

More giant modules arrive at the Woodfibre LNG site in Squamish

Photo: Oisin McHugh /@oisinmchughphoto Two large modules for the Woodfibre LNG facility arrived by ship on Saturday.

Here it grows again.

Two large modules for the Woodfibre LNG facility arrived by ship over the weekend.

The pretreatment module and the process utility module are numbers 13 and 14 of the 19 modules to arrive at the Woodfibre LNG project site.

Like the others, these modules were built at the QMW McDermott Fabrication Yard in Qingdao City, China.

Once operational, the pretreatment module will remove any contaminants, such as any moisture or any trace gases so the gas meets strict specifications for liquefaction, according to a news release from Woodfibre LNG.

"This is important as other substances, such as water, will freeze solid at lower temperatures than the -162 C required to create LNG, causing the potential for process disruption or equipment damage," the release states.

The pretreatment module—which includes a tempered cooling water system, hot oil heating system and a thermal oxidizer—is one of the largest parts of the facility, weighing about 12,300 metric tonnes and measuring more than 90 metres long and 47 metres high, which is roughly the size of a 12-storey building almost as long as a soccer field.

The process utility module is a hub that supports multiple aspects of the liquefied natural gas process, the company says, helping to maintain the right temperatures for the process and providing additional emissions reduction management when required.

The company says this delivery means construction progress is close to 60% complete.

“These modules are critical building blocks of Woodfibre LNG; both serving critical functions within the operations of our future facility,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG, in the news release. “It’s tremendously exciting to move another step closer to construction completion and bringing more Canadian LNG to global markets.”

The modules arrived aboard a specialized vessel, the HTV Seaway Swan.

HTV stands for heavy transport vessel.

According to specifics published by the ship’s owner Seaway7, which is part of the Subsea7 Group, Seaway Swan is its newest vessel, which it acquired in 2022.

It has the capacity to load larger and longer cargoes than other ships.

It was built by the Qingdao Beihai shipyard, in China, and is registered in Norway and carries the Norwegian International Ship Register (NIS) flag, according to a 2022 news release from Seaway 7.

It is semi-submersible; the crew can submerge the deck for cargo loading and unloading.

The ship can accommodate 48 people, in 39 cabins.

Once the modules arrived, and following inspections, the sea welds attaching the modules to the deck of the ship were cut and the modules are now being prepared to be unloaded and moved into position using self-propelled modular transporters, according to Woodfibre LNG.

Another five modules are due to arrive over the next few months.