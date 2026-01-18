BC News

Fire engulfs First Nation school in northeastern B.C. near Fort St. John

RCMP are investigating a school fire on the territory of the Blueberry River First Nation in northern British Columbia.

A statement from RCMP in Fort St. John says officers responded to the fire at around 6:30 a.m. MST Saturday.

It says police and local fire crews found the school fully engulfed in flames when they got there.

Police say there are no reported casualties at this time, adding there is no indication the fire was suspicious.

But police also say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Fort St. John.

The First Nation is located about 80 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.