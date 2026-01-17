BC News

B.C. proposes August black bear hunt to protect Lower Mainland crops

Photo: STEFAN LABBÉ. A black bear walks down a road dividing a regional park and a blueberry farm in Coquitlam.

​The B.C. government is proposing a change to the Lower Mainland’s black bear hunting season after berry farmers said the animals are eating their crops.

The proposed regulation would open up a summer bear hunting season throughout August in management units spanning a massive area—extending from Metro Vancouver eastward to Hope, northward through Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton, and northwest beyond Powell River to the Bute Inlet.

The proposals would only apply to hunting on private land and do not change prohibitions on the discharge of firearms in core urban areas.

“The proposal for a black bear hunt on private land is shaped by requests from some fruit and vegetable producers to extend black bear hunting seasons into August...” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

“This is an issue surrounding Fraser Valley berry farms, as well as farms and gardens in the Pemberton and Powell River areas.”

The changes, added the province in a notice for public comment, could allow farmers and hunters to cooperate and relieve pressure on B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service, the agency tasked with, among other things, managing large predators when public safety is threatened.

The proposed changes to the black bear hunting season apply to all of Region 2 (Lower Mainland) except for 2-1, a management area southeast of Hope. | B.C. government

Current regulations allow hunters to bag two black bears in seasons spanning Sept. 10 to Nov. 30 and April 1 to June 15. Another bow hunting-only window runs over the first nine days of September.

Should the changes go ahead, those seasons and limits will remain in place, including prohibitions on hunting black bears under two years old.

According to the province, the changes would put the Lower Mainland hunting management units in line with the Kootenay and Okanagan regions where the government says there are also concerns related to crop depredation.

It would also provide further hunting opportunities, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship statement said.

Under the proposed changes, hunters would be required to obtain permission from owners prior to accessing their land.

The public comment period on the proposed regulatory changes runs until Feb. 13.

A black bear eats blueberries on Metro Vancouver's North Shore. | Mike Wakefield/North Shore News

The August black bear hunt is among 60 proposed changes to B.C.'s hunting and trapping regulations. They will be decided this spring and will remain in effect until mid-2028, the spokesperson said.

Black bears have been known to access B.C.'s fruit and berry farms for years, and it's not clear why industry and government are seeking to make changes to the hunting season now.

The BC Blueberry Council did not make anyone available for an interview by the time of publication.

The ministry spokesperson said that while hunters can “help mitigate concerns related to agriculture and wildlife” the government also supports non-lethal bear deterrence strategies like elimination of attractants, scare tactics and small scale fencing.

“However, some of these tactics are not practical on large scale agricultural operations or can have negative unintended consequences on other wildlife species,” the spokesperson said. “Fencing of large agricultural fields is very expensive, difficult to maintain and must be electrified to deter bears.”

The Fur-Bearers, a wildlife charity that advocates for fur-bearing animals, has raised concerns that that the proposed changes could lead to more orphaned cubs and would open up hunting during times when farm work and outdoor activities are at their peaks.

In a press release, the group suggested other “proven options” like “properly built electric fencing” and other attractant controls could prevent conflict.

“Killing a bear doesn’t solve attractants,” it added. “Where fruit and berries are accessible, another bear can move in. Prevention works better when the attractant is secured.”