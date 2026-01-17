BC News

B.C. husky killed by fur trap just metres forest service road

Warning this story and gallery contains graphic content.

A British Columbia couple is calling for change after a winter outing turned into a nightmare earlier this month.

Sean Boxall and Nicole Trigg are mourning the loss of their two-year-old Siberian Husky, Moon, which was killed by a fur trap just metres from a public forest service road west of Radium Hot Springs.

The incident occurred on Jan. 8, near the 27-kilometre mark of the Horsethief Creek Forest Service Road, a popular area for outdoor recreation. Boxall had stopped to check the terrain for a ski tour when the dog wandered off the plowed road.

"Just metres from the plowed mainline road and my truck, Moon triggered a freshly baited conibear trap," Boxall said. "I saw the trap clamp down directly on his neck. He let out an instant yelp and started to frantically try to free himself."

Boxall says there was no release mechanism on the trap. He desperately tried to pry the metal bars apart with his bare hands, slicing his palm so deeply he later required 10 stitches.

"Panic mode had set in, and I furiously continued to try to pry the trap apart until my hands were torn and my blood flowed out all over me, Moon, and into the snow," Boxall said. "I screamed in a fit of rage.

"I was telling my little buddy I was going to get him out."

Boxall eventually ran to his truck to grab a chainsaw to cut the trap, but it was too late. Despite attempting CPR, the dog had died.

"Moon's tongue was hanging out of his mouth, and his eyes looking back at me, dead in the back of his head," Boxall said.

While the trap was set legally on a registered trapline on Crown land, the dog owners argue the location—so close to a road used by the public—is unacceptable. Boxall noted he saw a trapline sign only after the incident, saying it was partially obscured by branches.

"How all this happened is beyond me," Boxall said. "To lay traps across our nation's Crown lands indiscriminately decimating wildlife in this cruel, inhumane way while also killing people's beloved pets in the process, is absolutely dumbfounding."

The couple hopes that sharing their story will pressure the government to update trapping regulations to better align with modern recreational land use.

The couple have also started a letter-writing campaign and they are calling for a new law, Moon’s Law calling for a ban on commercial trapping on B.C. public land, residents are urged to visit thefurbearers.com/moonslaw to send a pre-written letter to the provincial government.