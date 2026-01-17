BC News

Abbotsford man charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains

Murder charges filed

Photo: Facebook The BC Prosecution Service has filed charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains against 26-year-old Sondeep Singh Gill of Abbotsford hours after the alleged murder took place.

The BC Prosecution Service has filed charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains against 26-year-old Sondeep Singh Gill of Abbotsford hours after the alleged murder took place.

Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said in a press release that at approximately 11:42 a.m. today, Abbotsford Police responded to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at a local hotel in the 32100 block of Marshall Road.

“Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and confirmed the incident was contained to a room within the hotel. Further evidence was quickly obtained, confirming the incident as a homicide. One man was arrested and remained in police custody pending further investigation,” Dhesi said.

AbbyPD confirmed this was an isolated incident and not believed to be connected to ongoing extortions.

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old woman who lived in Abbotsford. Dhesi said details about the relationship between the woman and Mr. Gill are subject to the ongoing investigation.

“The quick response and strong investigational work from AbbyPD officers and the investigative team at IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) was instrumental in getting the investigation to this stage,” said Dhesi. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman during this difficult time.”

As this matter is before the courts, IHIT will not be able to provide any additional information.