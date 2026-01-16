BC News

B.C. aerial firefighting company sues U.S. rival over alleged 'deceitful' South Korean deal

Photo: Coulson Group Ltd. A twin-rotor Chinook helicopter drops water out of Coulson Aviation's proprietary 3,000-gallon RADS-L internal tank system.

A Port Alberni company is suing a U.S. rival, alleging it engaged in a scheme to exclude it from an international contract to supply aerial firefighting equipment to South Korea.

Founded as a helicopter logging company in Port Alberni, Coulson Aircrane Ltd. (also known as Coulson Aviation has grown to boast a fleet of 50 firefighting aircraft, providing equipment and crews across North America, South America, Southeast Asia and Australia.

In the summer of 2022, it was poised to expand further when the South Korean Fire Service put out a request for qualified vendors to bid on seven upcoming contracts to supply firefighting helicopters.

South Korea has had a sharp uptick in devastating wildfires in recent years, and is seen as a key trading ally for Canada as it moves to diversify its exports amid U.S. tariffs.

Under the terms of the South Korean agreement, the vendor who won the first contract would be given preference for the remaining six helicopter deals, according to a notice of civil claim filed late last week in B.C. Supreme Court.

Coulson, Erickson Inc. and Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc. were among those qualified to bid on the contract.

Deal made at Port Alberni headquarters, claims lawsuit

Three months later, Columbia’s president and vice-president visited Coulson’s Port Alberni facility and a deal was struck, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit says Columbia agreed to use Coulson’s proprietary large-capacity, high-flow firefighting tank in any helicopters bought by the Korean Fire Service. In exchange, Coulson would stand down its bid for the helicopter contracts, effectively clearing a path for its rival.

The tanks, which were originally designed to hold more than 13,000 litres (3,000 gallons) of water or fire retardant, would be mounted inside Columbia’s Model 234 twin-rotor Chinook helicopters at a cost of US$4 million each.

As part of the deal, the Columbia executives agreed to refrain from searching for other tank suppliers or renegotiating the deal with Coulson if it won the helicopter contract, court documents allege.

In early 2023, Columbia won the bid for the first helicopter. A few months later, executives at both companies made public comments suggesting they were excited by the deal.

Britton Coulson, president and chief operating officer of Coulson Aviation, was cited in aircraft trade publications as saying the partnership had the potential to offer benefits to firefighting operations around the world.

The deal quickly turned sour, however. In court documents, Coulson claimed its U.S. rival breached their contract by installing a competitor’s water tank in the first helicopter.

The B.C. company claims that were it not for the promise of using Coulson’s tank, Columbia would not have won the helicopter bid.

If Columbia were to win the other six remaining helicopter contracts, it would have bought US$28 million worth of Coulson tanks.

Breached contract led to lost sales, reputational damage: Coulson

Coulson claims it suffered lost profit and damage to its reputation after Columbia allegedly told the Korean Fire Service that Coulson’s tanks suffered from a number of defects.

In one instance, the U.S. firm allegedly told the Korean Fire Service that Coulson’s tanks were not waterproof, which would prevent the helicopter from completing water landings.

Columbia allegedly told the Korean buyers that the tanks lacked proper de-icing capabilities, that the snorkel didn’t work, and that they were “unreliable and prone to failure.”

The lawsuit also alleges the U.S. company said Coulson lacked experience and technical know-how and that Coulson was “unreliable and frequently delivered defective products.”

Coulson claims the statements were false, defamatory and made with malice to convince the Korean Fire Service to use a competitor’s product.

In 2024, Coulson Aviation in Port Alberni welcomes the newest addition to its aerial firefighting fleet, a Boeing 737-700, with a water cannon salute. The Port Alberni company has a fleet of dozens of aircraft and is among the largest aerial firefighting providers in the world. | COULSON AVIATION

The B.C. company claimed Columbia sabotaged its potential for doing business in South Korea. It seeks unspecified damages over unjust enrichment and serious injury to its reputation.

Executives at Coulson were not available for comment by the time of publication.

Reached by phone, a spokesperson at Columbia Helicopters said “no comment” and hung up on a Business in Vancouver reporter without identifying themselves.

Under court rules, Columbia Helicopters had 35 days from Jan. 9 to file a formal response to the allegations, but had yet to do so by this week.

None of the claims has been tested in court.