Death at Cypress Mountain ski resort in West Vancouver: police

Police in West Vancouver say there has been a death at a local ski resort

Police say it happened Thursday evening at Cypress Mountain Resort in the Metro Vancouver region.

They say victims' services workers are at the scene to offer support to witnesses and are urging anyone in need to reach out.

Investigators also say the person who died has been identified and family have been notified.

No further details on the death have been released.

Cypress Mountain, about 28 kilometres northwest of downtown Vancouver, was the location for some skiing and snowboarding events during the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.