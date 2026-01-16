BC News

Hydrogen-powered trucking in B.C. faces a long road ahead

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Heavy-duty trucks are a significant contributor of greenhouse gas emissions. While hydrogen has the potential to address this in B.C., several hurdles remain before it can be scaled up on the road.

With B.C.’s first hydrogen-powered commercial truck now on the road, the province is a step closer to a cleaner long-haul trucking industry.

But it may be years, if not decades, before hydrogen vehicles become a common sight on highways.

FortisBC Energy Inc. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced in November the launch of the B.C.’s first hydrogen Class 8 truck. Made by Hyundai Motor Company, the truck completed multiple delivery runs between the Lower Mainland and Squamish in late 2025.

“This demonstration is about showcasing how zero-emission freight can work in real-world conditions on B.C. highways,” said Phil Horacek, FortisBC’s director of low-carbon transportation. FortisBC contributed $30,000 to the project.

Long-haul trucks are a significant contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. While electric vehicles are effective for local driving, it is not practical for heavy-duty long-distance use, said Dave Earle, president and CEO at the BC Trucking Association.

“Electric vehicles can do runs of about 200 to 300 kilometres [per charge], but a driver working a full day will do 1,000 kilometres a day,” said Earle. “That doesn't work.”

Charging time is another challenge. Freightliner Trucks, a U.S.-based Class 8 electric truck manufacturer and subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, cites charging times of more than two hours to reach 80 per cent on its website.

Many therefore consider hydrogen a potential greener solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks due to its faster refuelling and longer range, according to Horacek.

Hydrogen is stored in high-pressure tanks in a vehicle and used in a fuel cell that combines hydrogen with oxygen to produce electricity—emitting only heat and water, with zero direct GHG emissions.

According to Vancouver-based Hydrogen Technology and Energy Corporation (HTEC), filling a hydrogen heavy-duty truck takes up to 20 minutes and can deliver more than 500 kilometres of range.

“[Hydrogen trucks] can pack more energy on their vehicle [than] lithium-ion batteries,” said Erik Kjeang, director of the Simon Fraser University Fuel Cell Research Laboratory.

“The hydrogen energy system is quite appealing because it can facilitate a similar duty cycle as with conventional fossil fuel vehicles—similar range, route, refuelling time and experience.”

Horacek said hydrogen trucks also have higher energy efficiency compared with diesel trucks, and they provide a quieter, smoother experience that can help reduce driver fatigue.

FortisBC and Loblaw launched B.C.'s first hydrogen Class 8 demonstration in November.

High costs and limited supply

Despite the operational advantages, multiple hurdles prevent B.C. truck companies from adopting hydrogen trucks on a large scale—starting with cost.

“The trucks are extremely expensive. Hydrogen is still very expensive,” said Earle. He estimates a hydrogen truck costs four to five times as much as a conventional diesel model, with fuel costing nearly twice that of diesel.

FortisBC has not disclosed the price of the Loblaws truck. However, an October report by Canadian non-profit Transition Accelerator estimates hydrogen-truck costs range from $470,000 to more than $800,000.

The fact that it’s still a new technology and that production volumes remain relatively low are among the factors driving up prices, according to those that spoke with BIV. In 2024, Hyundai’s Ulsan factory produced 1.4 million vehicles, and only 15,000 were hydrogen-powered, the company told BIV in October.

“It's still very early days for hydrogen in general, but certainly for hydrogen in heavy transport,” said Horacek.

Hydrogen supply is another challenge. B.C. has seven public hydrogen stations—five in Metro Vancouver, one in Victoria and one in Kelowna—all operated by HTEC and supplied by the company’s production facilities. HTEC did not respond to an interview request.

Because hydrogen is difficult and costly to transport, B.C. will need large-scale domestic production to bring down costs, Horacek noted. Although some countries and regions can rely on hydrogen that is generated as industrial byproduct, that option is lacking in B.C.

“Unfortunately, we don't have [the] established players that produce hydrogen at present,” said Horacek, adding that B.C. firms currently producing hydrogen byproduct are either small-scale or use it for other purposes.

So the province will need to build its own production facilities, using technologies such as water electrolysis or methane pyrolysis to generate hydrogen at scale, he added.

“Hydrogen is not an energy source, it's an energy carrier, which means that you have to spend energy to extract hydrogen or produce it,” said Horacek.

Other low-carbon trucking efforts

Hydrogen trucks are just one pathway B.C. fleets are exploring.

In 2021, Vancouver-based Hydra Energy Canada Corp. launched a dual-fuel truck combining hydrogen and diesel. The truck was later reverted to diesel-only while the company works on its Prince George hydrogen station, with the timeline for the station’s completion pushed from early 2024 to fall 2026.

ColdStar Solutions Inc., a Victoria-based grocery wholesaler and transportation company, operates two-thirds of its fleet on natural gas-powered vehicles and one-third conventional diesel for larger, heavier trucks, according to Earle.

“The economy works for the smaller two-thirds smaller trucks,” he said.

“The problem is, with natural gas, it doesn't have the power density. So for really big, heavy loads, that doesn't work well.”

Some fleets are turning to renewable diesel, a fuel made from fats and oils, which reduces lifecycle emissions compared with fossil diesel.

“[Renewable energy] is the right thing to do and we need to decarbonize. [Companies] also look at it as an opportunity to differentiate with their customers,” said Earle, adding there are around 65,000 registered heavy-duty vehicles in B.C.

B.C.’s 2021 Hydrogen Strategy outlined the province’s goal to become a world-leading hydrogen hub by 2050 and mentioned how the province’s zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) mandate for light-duty vehicles by 2035 could potentially expand to medium-and heavy-duty vehicles.

However, with CleanBC reviewing the ZEV targets, the policy direction is unclear.

“We're waiting, just like a lot of other entities in this space, to see what signals the government will send,” said Horacek.

Earle said industry interest for hydrogen trucks and other renewable technologies is strong—as long as the economics eventually work.

“We're really excited and this can be a game changer, but we are a long, long way away from knowing exactly what it can do, how we can do it and can we make money doing this,” said Earle.

“It can't make money. It doesn't run. That’s the bottom line,” he said.