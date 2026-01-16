BC News

Police seize $15,000 in cocaine after driver pulled over on Pat Bay Highway

Cops seize $15K in cocaine

Photo: . Central Saanich Police display drugs, weapons and unstamped cigarettes seized during a traffic stop on the Pat Bay Highway. CENTRAL SAANICH POLICE

A motorist pulled over on the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton Cross Road on Vancouver Island last week wasn’t just found to be prohibited from driving.

A search by Central Saanich police revealed about a quarter of a kilogram of suspected cocaine, 16 cartons of unstamped cigarettes, two knives and a replica handgun.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $15,000, according to police.

Central Saanich police are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and driving while prohibited in connection with the Jan. 8 incident.