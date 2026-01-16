BC News

British Columbia recognized as one of the world's top fishing destinations for 2026

Photo: Kelly Hansen B.C. named top fishing hotspot to watch in 2026.

British Columbia is hooking international attention as one of the best places on the planet to cast a line.

The province has been spotlighted as one of the world's top fishing destinations to watch in 2026 by FishingBooker.com, a major global marketplace for booking fishing trips.

The platform ranked B.C. alongside heavyweights like Alaska, Patagonia, and the Great Lakes, citing the province's unique mix of rugged coastlines, salmon-rich rivers, and thousands of Interior lakes.

"The region’s coastline is rugged and productive, while its rivers support salmon and steelhead runs," said Zach Lazzari, an angling expert and contributor to the report.

"Inland, thousands of lakes and river systems expand the range of available fishing water, giving anglers more options as conditions shift throughout the year."

The ranking was based on long-term guided trip data and insights from anglers. The report highlights that B.C. stands out because it offers seamless transitions between saltwater and freshwater fisheries.

"This combination allows anglers to move between different fisheries depending on weather, temperature, and timing, rather than relying on a single type of water," Lazzari said.

For a list of the best places to find stocked kokanee, and other species, check on the Go Fish BC website for fish stocking reports.