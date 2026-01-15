BC News

Eby touts mining, energy projects on India tour, dismisses Bishnoi gang report

Eby dismisses gang report

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. NDP Leader David Eby pauses while commenting on RCMP allegations of criminal activity connected to the government of India, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indian companies and the delegation he is leading in the subcontinent have been holding "extensive discussions" about access to the province's mining and energy sectors.

Eby, whose six-day trip to India wraps up Saturday, says the Indian firms they've been meeting with want the government's help in "matchmaking" with mining firms.

He says energy is a close second in terms of interest, and the "urgency around energy is huge" in India.

The premier told reporters in a video briefing from Mumbai that India was "looking strongly" at B.C. gas, especially liquefied natural gas projects that are close to final investment decisions.

He also downplayed reports citing an RCMP document obtained under access-to-information laws that Global News says describes the India-based Lawrence Bishnoi crime group as "allegedly acting on behalf of the Indian government."

Eby says he has seen the document and the paragraph in question was a "summary of publicly available news reports," not an RCMP intelligence report.

The Canadian Press has not seen the document.

The tour by the B.C. delegation, of which Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon is also a member, includes trips to New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bangalore.