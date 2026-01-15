BC News

Land claim fears take hold in British Columbia’s cattle country

Photo: Screencap via grainews.ca Werner Stump is the president of the BC Cattlemen's Association. He runs a cow-calf operation with his family in BC's Shuswap region.

When cattle ranchers in British Columbia meet for coffee or beer, one topic dominates the conversation.

They might briefly discuss drought, livestock predation and the uncertain future of North America’s free trade deal, but the conversation will quickly return to the No. 1 topic of concern — First Nations’ land claims and what they could mean for cattle production in B.C.

“The mood on the ground is of great concern. This is our association’s priority,” said Werner Stump, president of the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association.

“We’ve got a lot of things we would rather be spending our time on … (but) this issue is at the top of the list.”

Why it Matters: British Columbia ranchers have a couple of key questions on their minds: will they have access to crown land for grazing four years from now, and will they maintain exclusive ownership of their private land?

Stump raises Red Angus and Simmental cattle with his family on their ranch in the Shuswap region of B.C., near Sicamous.

He’s been the president of the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association for about a year and has spent much of the last 12 months learning about Aboriginal title, fee simple title and the messy fight over land rights in the province.

Stump had to become an expert in these matters because members of his association are questioning their future in the cattle business.

Those fears are affecting the mindset and behaviour of cattle ranchers.

“There’s probably not a (geographic) spot in B.C. where there isn’t a formal Aboriginal title claim or an expressed interest,” Stump said.

“I know that there are (ranch) sales that have gone sideways (in the last 24 months) … where people have backed out of deals.”

Concerns are bigger than Cowichan

In August, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Cowichan Tribes, recognizing their Aboriginal title to about 800 acres of land in Richmond, B.C.

“This is the first time in Canadian history Aboriginal title has been established over lands that include fee simple/private ownership,” wrote the Osler law firm in October.

The decision provoked a massive amount of media coverage and speculation about the impact on private landowners.

The ruling suggests two parties can own the same piece of land, says Thomas Isaac, a lawyer with Cassels Law in Vancouver.

“According to the decision, private land can coexist with Aboriginal title,” wrote Isaac, who specializes in Aboriginal law.

“(But) this statement is a source of confusion and uncertainty because both convey exclusive rights to land, and it is therefore unclear how they can operate concurrently.”

Cowichan is a risk for cattle ranchers such as Stump, who said four First Nations could potentially make land claims against his farm or the crown lLand where his cattle graze in the summertime.

The uncertainty around Aboriginal title and land claims in B.C. didn’t begin with the Cowichan decision.

In 2019, the B.C. government passed the Declaration Act, with unanimous approval. It required B.C. to incorporate the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into provincial laws.

As part of the Declaration Act, the province and First Nations would make decisions “together.”

At the time, the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association and other groups didn’t think much about it. Many assumed it was a “virtue signalling” because important laws don’t get unanimous approval in the Legislature, Stump said.

However, in 2024 the Declaration Act became very real.

The government proposed an amendment to the B.C .Land Act, in which the province and the 204 First Nations in B.C. would co-govern public lands.

That included crown land for grazing.

The idea of co-management produced a backlash from the public and business groups, forcing the province to back down.

Despite the reaction, the province was still committed to the concept.

“We need a bit more time to help make it work and bring people in,” Nathan Cullen, provincial minister of water, land and resource stewardship, said in February 2024.

Those comments were a red flag for the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association because it indicated the province was pressing ahead with its plan.

Can co-management or co-ownership work?

A drastic change to the management of crown land could have huge consequences for B.C.’s cattle industry.

About 4,000 cattle ranches occupy five million acres of private land in B.C., and producers have leases for 21 million acres of crown land for grazing.

If Stump and his family lost access to crown land, their cow-calf operation would be in jeopardy.

“It would mean that I would become a hobby farm.”

Some First Nations could be fine with honouring leasing agreements, and nothing would change under co-management.

But a contract with a local First Nation is less certain than a legal agreement with a provincial government. What happens when First Nation leadership changes and cattle grazing is no longer a priority for the new chief and council?

Similar uncertainty applies to privately owned land on cattle ranches in B.C.

The Cowichan decision suggests that private title can co-exist with Aboriginal title, but that concept is nonsensical, Stump said.

“It’s absolutely impossible to imagine how that would work,” he said Stump.

For one, bankers would be reluctant to recognize land as collateral because the person asking for the loan isn’t the sole owner.

Secondly, producers would stop investing in the future.

“If I don’t know whether I own the land or not, that’s going to immediately cease any investment or improvement,” he said.

Land rights situation now a bigger mess

In December, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled on a case related to mineral rights. The court said decisions and laws in B.C. must be aligned with the Declaration Act.

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs praised the ruling.

“This … sends a ground-shaking message to the provincial government: the Declaration Act is legally binding,” said regional chief Terry Teegee.

It could take years to get clarity on the rights of private landowners and Aboriginal title in B.C., said Isaac, the lawyer with Cassels Law.

The appeal process for the Cowichan case hasn’t even started.

“It’s a nightmare here right now,” Isaac said.

“How do you buy property… when most of B.C. is under a title claim?”

The chaos around land will persist, but there are signs of progress in the province.

Public awareness of the Declaration Act and Aboriginal title has skyrocketed since the Cowichan decision in August, Stump said.

More citizens are speaking openly and publicly about these issues.

“As little as six months ago, people were immediately being labelled as racist if they brought up some concerns…. That (was) a very unhealthy situation.”