BC News
Prince George TV reporter in court on impaired driving charge
Reporter charged for DUI
Photo: Glacier Media
Prince George courthouse.
A veteran reporter with the Pattison Media TV station in Prince George is facing a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Cheryl Tracey Jahn of CKPG appeared in Prince George Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
The charge against the 59-year-old was sworn Dec. 10 and relates to an alleged July 11 incident in Prince George.
Jahn’s bio on the CKPG website states she is a former Prince George Free Press reporter who joined the station in January 2001.
