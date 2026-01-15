BC News

Prince George TV reporter in court on impaired driving charge

Reporter charged for DUI

Photo: Glacier Media Prince George courthouse.

A veteran reporter with the Pattison Media TV station in Prince George is facing a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Cheryl Tracey Jahn of CKPG appeared in Prince George Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The charge against the 59-year-old was sworn Dec. 10 and relates to an alleged July 11 incident in Prince George.

Jahn’s bio on the CKPG website states she is a former Prince George Free Press reporter who joined the station in January 2001.