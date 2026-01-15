BC News

Langley RCMP looking for more information on alleged sexual exploitation

More victims possible?

Photo: File photo Langley RCMP are seeking additional information in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of victims.

Langley RCMP are seeking additional information in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of victims.

In December 2023, Langley RCMP began an investigation into the report of historical sexual offences that are alleged to have occurred in Langley and Delta between 2000 and 2023.

Sgt, Zynan Sharoom said in a press release that Isauro Antonino Flores, a Langley resident, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation, in relation to two victims.

Investigators believe there may be additional individuals within the equestrian community who have information, but have not yet come forward.

"Anyone who has information, regardless of how old it may be, is strongly encouraged to contact the Langley RCMP," said Sharoom.

"We understand that coming forward can be difficult, but it is important, and we encourage you to speak with investigators. Support services are available for anyone affected."

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file 2023-41605.