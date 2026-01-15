BC News

College instructor, a mother of two, allegedly killed by ex-partner in Saanich

Photo: VIA GOFUNDME Laura Gover-Basar, 41, has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a home on Blair Avenue in Saanich on Jan. 5, 2026.

A college instructor and mother of two found dead in a Saanich home last week is alleged to have been killed by her ex-partner.

Laura Gover-Basar, 41, has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a home on Blair Avenue on Jan. 5.

Muhammed Ali Basar, who turns 47 this year, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

According to Camosun College, Gover-Basar had been an instructor at the college since 2021. She was also on the faculty of Vancouver Island University.

Camosun president Lane Trotter said Gover-Basar was a passionate instructor in the school of business management and human resource leadership department who was loved by many friends and colleagues.

“Laura’s untimely death comes as a terrible shock to students, faculty and staff at Camosun College. Her passing leaves a profound sense of loss within the college community as well as those who were fortunate enough to know her,” Trotter said in a statement.

Posts on social media and a fundraising page set up for Gover-Basar’s daughters recall a devoted friend and “deeply dedicated” mother.

“Laura made people feel safe,” the GoFundMe page says. “She was superhuman in her ability to balance being a professor, an advocate for mental health supports and organizations such as Moms Stop the Harm, a devoted daughter and sister, and a loving friend who actively nurtured her many friendships.”

Gover-Basar was also a “brilliant researcher” who was deeply respected in her field, the page says.

Gover-Basar had initiated family law proceedings against her ex-husband last November, shortly after Basar was charged with disobeying a court order. The charge information does not include details about the court order, but the case is identified as a “K file,” which indicates it is related to intimate partner violence.

Court records show Basar was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5 — the day police began investigating Gover-Basar’s death.

Saanich police said Basar was initially arrested Jan. 5 but released the following day, as it was early in the investigation and charges were not sworn. He was arrested again on Jan. 9 and charged.

According to online court records, Basar remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Bahar Dehandi, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House, called the alleged case of intimate-partner violence a “stark reminder that gender-based violence continues to claim lives in our community.”

“We urge community members to recognize warning signs, believe survivors, and take action,” Dehandi added.

Intimate partner violence can take many forms, from physical violence and financial control to isolation and coercive control, said Dehandi.

More provincial funding is needed to address systemic gaps, she said.

Dehandi encourages anyone experiencing abuse or who suspects a loved one is being abused, even if they’re not sure, to contact the Victoria Women’s Transition House crisis line, which is open around the clock, seven days a week, at 250-385-6611 for support.

“If there’s anything that doesn’t sit right with you, give us a call. We can discuss the situation with you,” she said.