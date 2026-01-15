BC News

Drunk driver busted operating friend's vehicle

Photo: RCMP Through targeted enforcement, 23 impaired drivers were taken off the road in Burnaby in December as a result of the Winter Impaired Driving Campaign.

Be careful who you loan your car to, it could wind up being a costly decision.

That warning came from RCMP, after an impaired driver was caught operating someone else's vehicle.

The owner of a car involved in the impaired driving investigation is now out $1,700 and without their vehicle for 30 days.

One of the impaired drivers caught during the campaign was behind the wheel of a friend’s vehicle.

While the driver received a 90-day driving prohibition, the owner is now without their car, which was impounded for 30 days. To rub salt into the wound, the owner is also now on the hook for the $1,700 in impound fees.

“Keeping our roads safe is everyone’s responsibility and people are, unfortunately, still making bad decisions and getting behind the wheel while impaired,” said Sgt. Gary Johal. “If you see an impaired driver or suspect someone to be driving impaired, please report it to police. The best way to avoid an impaired collision or death is to take that person off the road before it happens.”