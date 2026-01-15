BC News

Manslaughter charge laid in fentanyl-related overdose death of Prince George teen

Charged in teen drug death

Photo: Glacier Media Prince George courthouse

A teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the overdose death of a 16-year-old Prince George girl a year and a half ago.

The investigation began when the RCMP were called to a home on McMaster Crescent, in the College Heights area of the city, on June 26, 2024, for a report of a youth found unconscious. The girl, who later died in hospital, was found to have high levels of fentanyl in her blood.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved one charge of manslaughter in relation to the investigation and on January 13, police officers arrested a 17-year-old youth on an arrest warrant. The accused was taken to court later that same morning and was subsequently released on conditions.

“This is a tragedy, and our thoughts continue to be with the deceased’s family. We also recognize that this event has had a larger impact on the community, including the accused and their family,” said Staff Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, Plainclothes Commander for Prince George RCMP.

“Prince George RCMP is committed to making every effort to ensure that our youth are safe; to that end, we are pleased that this matter will be addressed by the court. We also want to encourage parents, guardians and teachers to continue having hard conversations with youth about un-prescribed drug use and its inherent dangers,” added Staff Sgt. Whitehouse