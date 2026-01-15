BC News

Campbell-era minister Iain Black joining B.C. Conservative leadership race

Another leadership hopeful

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia MLA Iain Black, right, smiles as B.C. Premier Christy Clark speaks after Black announced he was stepping down as an MLA in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 24, 2011, to become the CEO of the Vancouver Board of Trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iain Black, a former minister in the British Columbia government of Gordon Campbell, is joining the race to lead the provincial Conservatives.

A campaign website says he will launch his bid with an event in Coquitlam on Thursday, with Black saying on social media that he will be making an "exciting announcement."

The website, which Black shares in his post, carries the slogan "get B.C. back on track."

Black was involved in the tech industry before becoming a provincial legislator from 2005 to 2011 and holding a range of portfolios in Campbell's BC Liberal government, then going on to head the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade until 2019.

He joins a growing field of contenders to replace John Rustad, who stepped down as B.C. Conservative leader last month.

Political commentator Caroline Elliott joined the race this week, with B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm also among the declared candidates.