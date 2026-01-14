BC News

Activist 'greatly disappointed' by provincial end to drug decriminalization

Photo: Mike Howell FILE- A drug user at the Overdose Prevention Society's consumption site on 99 West Pender displays some of the supplies for smoking drugs.

An advocate who helped shape B.C.’s drug decriminalization pilot says she is “greatly disappointed” by the province’s decision not to seek a federal exemption to continue the program.

Leslie McBain, co-founder of the advocacy group Moms Stop The Harm, said on the heels of the announcement that the government’s claim that decriminalization failed does not align with available data.

“There are statistics to show that decriminalization was not a failure," McBain said.

"It shows a significant reduction in deaths, a significant decrease in arrests, a significant decrease in drug seizures and less ambulance calls. It was a program that was just getting started."

In December, B.C. Coroners Service said British Columbia continues to see a downward trend in toxic drug deaths. Up until Oct. 31, 2025, there had been around a 23 per cent dip in the number of toxic drug deaths across B.C. compared to the same period the previous year.

The decline in toxic drug deaths has been seen across most jurisdictions in North America.

McBain said the announcement by the Ministry of Health obscured the decision to abandon decriminalization by focusing on treatment initiatives, of which little new was announced.

“We want people to have easier, faster access to treatment, and that's a good thing, but these are things we already knew," she said. "There was very little new in the announcement of access."

Despite her disappointment, McBain said she was not surprised by the decision, but had hoped the province would revise the policy rather than abandon it altogether. She pointed to earlier changes that re-criminalized public drug use, which she said disproportionately impacted people who are unhoused.

“This was a very political announcement,” she said. “It doesn't benefit anyone to not reapply for (decriminalization.) It's not benefiting people who use drugs, and that's who we're trying to support and save."

The perceived failures of decriminalization have become a rallying cry for people who blame an uptick in urban crime on misuse. Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen said earlier that "decriminalization and diversion issues with safe supply has turned downtowns into drug dealers' playgrounds and crime centres."

McBain, who helped work on the original decriminalization framework, believes, however, it should have been improved rather than scrapped.

"We were hoping we could take another try to make it better and a valuable tool for everyone," she said.

Osborne says the goal of the three-year pilot project slated to end Jan. 31 was to make it easier for people to come forward and seek help, but it "hasn't delivered the results" officials hoped for.

B.C.'s decriminalization project began in January 2023, after Health Canada granted the province an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

It initially allowed adults to possess up to 2.5 grams cumulatively of opioids, crack and powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

But in 2024, the exemption was amended to restrict such possession to private homes and places where homeless people are legally sheltering, as well as designated health-care clinics and overdose prevention, drug checking and supervised consumption sites.

With the end of decriminalization, Osborne says the government is focused on "strengthening the approaches that are helping people get timely, appropriate care."