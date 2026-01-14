BC News

High temperature records fall across B.C. in wake of atmospheric river

Photo: The Canadian Press A person rides their bicycle in the rain at at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The recent atmospheric river weather event that brought flood warnings and evacuation orders in British Columbia has been followed by unseasonably warm weather, resulting in daily high temperature records falling in a number of communities.

Environment Canada says 13 communities in B.C. matched or surpassed daily high temperature records for Jan. 13, including Vancouver where a high of 13.8 degrees was recorded.

That mark breaks the previous record of 12.1 degrees recorded in 2014.

One other Metro Vancouver community also reported a new high temperature record, with Richmond topping 14 degrees, breaking the old mark of 12.1 degrees, also in 2014.

Temperature records also fell in places including Sechelt, Gibsons, Kitimat, Bella Bella and Chetwynd, with the new highs breaking decades-old records in some cases.

In Dawson Creek and Terrace in the north, highs of 7.9 and 9.6 degrees respectively broke records set in 1933.