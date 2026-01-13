BC News

'I'm in': Caroline Elliott confirms run for B.C. Conservative leadership

Photo: Paul McGrath / North Shore News Caroline Elliott

Political commentator Caroline Elliott has confirmed she will be joining the race for leader of British Columbia's Conservative Party.

Elliott, who was involved with the former BC Liberal Party and its successor, BC United, for about two decades, says she will represent the "change this party and province needs" and adds that she has "the support of an exceptional team with a winning campaign manager."

The confirmation of her candidacy comes after Kory Teneycke told the Curse of Politics podcast that he would be moving to Vancouver to help manage Elliott's leadership campaign.

Teneycke, who served as director of communications to former prime minister Stephen Harper, has also worked as Ontario Premier Doug Ford's campaign manager and helped that province's Progressive Conservatives secure three successive majority governments.

Elliott joins B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm as declared candidates.

Former grocery executive Darrell Jones and MLAs Harman Bhangu and Peter Milobar have also indicated they are seriously considering running to replace John Rustad, who resigned last month.

"I'm in," Elliott says in a brief statement on Tuesday. "It's time to defeat the NDP and bring renewed hope and confidence to B.C. I look forward to announcing my vision very soon — stay tuned."