Almost 300 millimetres of rain on Vancouver Island in three-day drenching

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic moves along Highway 1 as heavy rain falls in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flood warnings and watches on British Columbia's south coast have been downgraded or rescinded in the wake of an atmospheric river event that dumped almost 300 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island over the last few days.

Much of the region had been under a flood watch, which B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has since downgraded to a high streamflow advisory, while a higher-level flood warning for the Englishman River near Parksville has ended.

The heavy rain had triggered several evacuation orders and alerts on Monday in areas including the Nanaimo Regional District and Chemainus Bridge on Vancouver Island, but those have also been rescinded.

Environment Canada says the Kennedy Lake Forestry Station on Vancouver Island received a whopping 286 millimetres from Saturday to Monday.

On the mainland, Port Mellon reported 204 millimetres.

The weather agency says at least 20 weather stations in the region reported rain of more than 100 millimetres, including 168 millimetres in Ucluelet.

Other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland were also drenched, with Squamish reporting 132 millimetres.