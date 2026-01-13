BC News

Rob Shaw: Poilievre calls for immediate end to B.C. drug decriminalization pilot

Poilievre: End drug decrim

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in Vancouver's Chinatown on Feb. 2, 2025.

Ottawa should pre-emptively scrap the British Columbia government’s pilot project on decriminalization before the province even decides whether to ask for an extension later this month, says federal Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre made the remarks during a weekend swing through B.C., saying the three-year pilot program to decriminalize small amounts of personal drug possession was such a disaster that it should not matter whether Premier David Eby’s government asks for it to continue beyond a scheduled Jan. 31 expiration deadline.

“This whole decriminalization experiment has been a deadly failure, just as I predicted the very first day it was announced,” Poilievre said in an interview.

“It's unfortunate that so many people had to die as a result of the NDP-Liberal radicalization of drug policy.”

Poilievre said Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government should reject any application B.C. makes to extend the pilot project beyond January. But he said Carney does not have to wait until the province makes a decision, and should instead act now to declare it will wrap the program up.

“A lot of Liberal and NDP politicians across the country were hoping to expand this deadly experiment nationwide, but because it has been such a deadly disaster in B.C., I think everyone, even those politicians who flirted with the idea, are now rejecting it,” said Poilievre.

“So we hope that the Liberals and NDP will learn from their deadly mistakes and follow what Conservatives have been saying for years—we need to ban the drugs, defund the narcotics, lock up the dealers and put addicts in treatment and recovery programs so that we can bring our loved ones home drug free.”

B.C.’s three-year exemption to Ottawa’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act allowed people to possess as much as 2.5 grams of illicit drugs like cocaine, heroin and meth without facing criminal prosecution.

The goal, according to politicians and advocates at the time, was to make it easier for those suffering addictions to ask for help or treatment, because they would not face the threat or stigma of arrest for possession.

But businesses and municipal leaders quickly reported rampant public drug use, crime and street disorder, leading police to pull their support for the project and the B.C. government, under extraordinary pressure, to ask Ottawa to recriminalize drugs in public places not even half way through the three-year trial.

Eby last year called decriminalization “not the right policy” and said he was “wrong” on the effect it would have.

Nonetheless, the premier said last week he’s made no decisions on whether to ask for the pilot project to be extended.

“We’re working closely with the federal government on this, but let me be clear, we are not going back to the old policy of decriminalized public drug use in British Columbia,” said Eby.

“It didn't work, and we ended that.”

Except the project continues to limp on. For now, anyway.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.