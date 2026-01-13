BC News

B.C. home sales and prices both down about 6% last month, amid Lower Mainland slump

Photo: The Canadian Press Construction workers work at the site of a condo tower under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia home sales fell by almost 6 per cent last month on a year-over-year basis, with realtors noting market weakness "concentrated" in the Lower Mainland.

The B.C. Real Estate Association says a total of 4,271 residential units were sold in December, which is about 18.5 per cent lower than the province's 10-year average for the month, while average prices also fell 5.6 per cent to about $952,000 from just over $1 million in the same month in 2024.

The value of overall home sales was also down 14.5 per cent to about $4.1 billion from December 2024.

The association says Greater Vancouver saw 1,527 homes sold in December 2025, down 12.5 per cent from the previous year — the largest drop reported among regions in B.C.

Victoria saw a 10.6 per cent drop with 346 homes sold in the last month, while the Okanagan saw a 7.7 per cent gain with 476 residential transactions.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says in a statement that sales across B.C. are "recovering at different rates" from the economic uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs, and realtors are hopeful for more stability in 2026 to strengthen demand.