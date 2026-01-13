BC News

B.C. plans ban on use of lead shot in all hunting

Ban on lead shot planned

Photo: Unsplash The B.C. government is planning on banning lead shot in hunting.

Should lead-based shotgun pellets be fully banned for hunting in B.C.?

The provincial government has proposed the ban as a part of more than 60 changes planned for B.C.’s hunting regulations.

Lead shot has been banned for hunting waterfowl like ducks and geese in B.C. since 1995 and in Canada since 1997, something the province is now looking to expand.

Lead shot is still widely used to hunt upland game birds such as grouse, pheasant and turkey.

“Despite existing restrictions, waterfowl, raptors and other scavengers continue to be exposed to lead when they feed on animals that contain lead shot or fragments,” said the province.

When animals swallow lead, stomach acids dissolve it, causing it to enter the bloodstream causing illness and death. Studies have shown negative impacts on birds of prey, which have low reproduction rates, making their populations especially vulnerable.

Several U.S. states and the countries of Denmark and the Netherlands have banned lead shot in hunting. The province says there are non-lead alternatives available that cost roughly 10-cents more per cartridge.

The planned regulation would not target the use of lead shot for purposes other than hunting, like target or skeet shooting.

The provincial government is now seeking feedback on all 64 changes being proposed to B.C.’s hunting rules here. Changes to the regulations are made every two years in B.C. with the next set going into effect on July 1.