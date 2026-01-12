BC News

Arsonist pleads guilty to setting Prince George brewery fire

Admits to torching brewery

Photo: City of Prince George CrossRoads Brewing, a pillar of downtown Prince George, burned down on Sept. 5, 2025.

Richard Alex Gordon Titchener pleaded guilty as charged on Monday, Jan. 12 to lighting the fire that destroyed CrossRoads Brewing and Distillery in downtown Prince George.

Titchener will return to Prince George Provincial Court court on April 7 to schedule a sentencing hearing. Justice Ronald Tindale ordered a pre-sentencing report and psychiatric assessment of Titchener, 57.

The maximum prison sentence under the Criminal Code for arson (damage to property) is 14 years.

Crown prosecutor Rodney Withall told court that Prince George Fire Department received a call just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 about the fire at 508 George Street.

Video evidence led to the guilty plea. Specifically, the nearby Keg Restaurant’s surveillance camera in the back alley captured images of Titchener igniting cardboard and causing the blaze.

“He then slides it into a little cubbyhole of the building where there was a heat air exhaust vent there, which caused people who are homeless to congregate in that area to try to stay warm,” Withall said while describing the video to Tindale.

“(After) a short period of time, we can see the fire flare up. Mr. Titchener at that point does appear to try to put some form of liquid on the fire. It could be argued that the fire flared up fast or larger than Mr. Titchener anticipated, and he is putting liquid onto those flames, however unsuccessful. Ultimately, the building catches fire and the entire structure is consumed in a fairly short period of time, causing loss to the building.”

On Sept. 16, CrossRoads owner Daryl Leiski told a Prince George city council committee meeting on public safety that he wants to rebuild, but not downtown due to crime.

