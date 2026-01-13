BC News

Evacuation orders and alerts as rain batters Vancouver Island

Storm hammers Island

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman walks her dog in the rain at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Heavy rain brought by an atmospheric river system has swollen rivers across British Columbia's south coast and triggered a series of evacuation orders, alerts and warnings.

The Regional District of Nanaimo says one property has been ordered evacuated while another 58 properties are on evacuation alert due to concerns about flooding from the Englishman River near Parksville, about 140 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says the Englishman River has reached or exceeded flood levels and is expected to near or surpass five-to-10-year flows in some areas.

It says there's the possibility of road washouts, landslides, localized flooding and swift water hazards, while the rest of Vancouver Island is under a flood watch as rivers rise.

Emergency Management Cowichan had told residents of 10 properties in the Chemainus Bridge area to evacuate on Monday morning, but later rescinded the order for the area about 71 kilometres north of Victoria, saying the "immediate threat to properties and life" had passed.

It says roads are still impacted, with Chemainus Road still closed.

A rainfall warning continues for most of Vancouver Island's west coast and inland regions, as well as parts of Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Fraser Valley, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

The forecast is calling for rainfall to possibly reach 200 millimetres in the Howe Sound region, where Port Mellon received more than 73 millimetres on Sunday, while as much as 150 millimetres may fall in the parts of Metro Vancouver north of the Fraser River.

Coastal Vancouver Island is expected to get as much as 250 millimetres of rain, and inland areas of the island could get up to 140 millimetres by the end of Monday.

An evacuation alert was issued Sunday for parts of the Fraser Valley, for some properties along the Chilliwack River, with residents asked to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice due to high river flows.