Atmospheric river brings heavy rain to Coquihalla, Highway 3

Up to 70 mm of rain to fall

Kathy Michaels - Jan 12, 2026 / 6:31 am | Story: 593683

Heavy rain is in the forecast for two mountain passes, Environment Canada is warning motorists.

Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could see 50 to 70 millimetres of rain Monday.

Environment Canada said an atmospheric river will continue to affect the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the Coquihalla and the Manning to Skagit Valley region. The rain is expected to ease this evening.

Drivers are warned that water may pool on roads and visibility could drop suddenly at times.

