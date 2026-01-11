BC News

Vancouver Island regions under flood watch as atmospheric river batters B.C. coast

Flood watch issued

Photo: The Canadian Press A person rides their bicycle in the rain at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia's River Forecast Centre has expanded its flood watch advisories to cover swaths of Vancouver Island as an atmospheric river moves through the region.

Central, eastern and southern Vancouver Island were upgraded to the status as of 11 a.m. Sunday, joining northern and western Vancouver Island as well as B.C.'s south coast, Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver regions already under that classification.

The centre says prolonged periods of heavy rain are expected alongside warmer temperatures and added runoff due to "rain-on-snow melt," noting that peak river levels are expected until Monday on Vancouver Island and the south coast.

The advisory comes alongside warnings issued by Environment Canada, which say heavy rain is expected to continue into Monday.

The weather office says rainfall amounts of up to 200 millimetres is expected along the west side of Vancouver Island, up to 135 millimetres is expected in the island's inland region, while 100 millimetres is expected on the eastern side.

It says up to 150 millimetres is also expected in Metro Vancouver while up to 100 millimetres is expected in the Fraser Valley before easing Monday night.

Environment Canada says the north coast including Kitimat will also see a frontal system moving through the region, bringing heavy rain throughout Sunday before tapering off around midnight — though it notes periods of rain are expected until Tuesday.

The River Forecast Centre's advisory says it is also maintaining high streamflow advisories for Haida Gwaii and the north, central and south coasts along with the Lower Fraser region.

"Expected impacts include the potential for road washouts, localized flooding, overbank flow, swift water hazards and landslides," the Sunday advisory says.

"Extra vigilance is appropriate through the weekend and into Monday, with the expectation that this weather pattern could lead to escalating flood hazard."