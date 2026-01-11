BC News

Pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by vehicle on highway in Mission, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties in Mission are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on the Lougheed Highway.

They say officers responded around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The RCMP say the man who had been hit died of his injuries at the scene.

The stretch of highway near the incident, between Grand Street and Wardrop Street, was closed as officers investigated.

The RCMP say its Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is now assisting police.

It says officers are working to determine the cause of the crash, noting that investigators have ruled out impairment of the driver.