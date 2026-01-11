BC News

IHIT identifies victim of fatal Abbotsford, B.C., shooting, seeks witnesses

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department Navpreet Dhaliwal was killed in Abbotsford on Friday.

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has named the victim of a fatal shooting in Abbotsford last week that investigators have said is linked to gang conflict.

IHIT says in a news release that 28-year-old Navpreet Dhaliwal died on Friday.

It says officers with Abbotsford Police Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday following a report of a shooting on Siskin Drive.

The unit says paramedics also responded and had attempted to save Dhaliwal's life but he died of his injuries at the scene.

There has been a rise in extortion-related violence against B.C.'s South Asian community, involving shootings targeting homes and businesses, but Abbotsford police said Friday that the shooting is not linked to extortion.

IHIT is now asking witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage of the area between Blue Jay Street and Siskin Drive on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. who have not already spoken with police to reach out to the unit.

“This was a targeted and brazen shooting that took place in the middle of the day,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT says in the release.

“If you have information and have yet to speak to police regarding this investigation, please contact IHIT immediately.”

The release says IHIT is working alongside the BC Coroner's Service and Abbotsford police to "complete priority tasks" and video canvass the area.