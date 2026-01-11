BC News

Health Canada says it hasn't received application from B.C. to extend decriminalization

Future of decriminalization

Photo: Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press A tested supply of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine is readied for distribution to drug users in Vancouver in 2022.

Health Canada says it has not received an application from the B.C. government to continue the province’s drug decriminalization experiment, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

The exemption to the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act allows adults to possess up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA as part of a three-year experiment to address the toxic-drug overdose crisis.

“As of today, Health Canada has not received an application from the province for an exemption beyond that date,’’ the office of Health Minister Marjorie Michel said Friday.

Asked this week whether the province will request an extension, Premier David Eby said only that it’s “working closely with the federal government on this.”

He emphasized, however, that the province won’t return to its “old policy” of decriminalized public drug use. When the changes came into effect Jan. 31, 2023, adults were allowed to possess illicit drugs in public spaces, but that was ­limited in May 2024 to homes and shelters, addiction clinics and overdose prevention sites. “It didn’t work, and we ended that. So we’re in close conversations with the federal government.”

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who spoke to the Times Colonist while on ­Vancouver Island on Friday, said decriminalization in B.C. has been a “deadly and disastrous experiment” and must end.

“I opposed it from the very beginning and was demonized for that by radical liberals and media activists and politicians, but sadly, I was proven right,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre said the experiment was ideologically driven and resulted in the expansion of tent cities and drug-fuelled crime.

The only reason the federal Liberal and B.C. NDP ­governments are “backtracking now” is strong public ­opposition to the experiment, Poilievre said. “They would love to ­continue these policies, but they simply can’t sell it to ­voters.”

The Conservative leader wants to see a ban on possession of hard drugs, life sentences for anyone caught producing or marketing over 40 milligrams of fentanyl, and shifting harm-reduction funds into treatment and recovery.

Political scientist Hamish Telford, an associate professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, said Prime Minister Mark Carney has been “distancing himself” from Justin Trudeau-era policies and even Trudeau, the former prime minister, “was not a big fan of decriminalization.”

“The B.C. government really had to persuade him into doing it,” said Telford, noting that physician Carolyn Bennett, then the federal health minister, was in favour of the exemption.

“Mark Carney is very different and not nearly as liberal as Trudeau was, so what the federal position on this is, I think, is an open question.”

Telford said it would be tough politically for Eby to carry on with the decriminalization experiment, which has been dialled back twice already due to public pressure.

“They’re just getting so criticized from too many directions right now, on affordability, on health care, on Indigenous reconciliation, on trade,” Telford said. “If they can shed one thing where they’re getting deeply criticized, I think they will.”

The driving idea behind decriminalization was that addiction is a health issue and when drug use is criminalized — via drug seizures, arrests, criminal charges and convictions — it prevents users from seeking emergency health services, holding a job or maintaining housing.

Deaths down, but public consumption ‘a real problem’

But former B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the promised supports never materialized, funding for publicly funded drug treatment was lacking, and there remains limited programs for pharmaceutical alternatives to illicit street drugs.

Still, she said, deaths have gone down. In 2022, prior to decriminalization, the rate of death from illicit drugs was 44.6 per 100,000 people. By October 2025, it was 32.3 — the lowest rate since 2019.

“There are fewer deaths since decriminalization, fewer arrests, no increase in rates of opioid-use disorder and some clear successes for those linked to pharmaceutical alternatives to the toxic unregulated drug supply,” Lapointe said.

“Criminalization is not and never has been, a successful tool for reducing or eliminating the harms of substance use or for keeping people safe,” she said, adding problematic drug use “is a health issue that should be managed by health professionals.”

Victoria Police Chief Fiona Wilson, a past president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police who sat on the province’s decriminalization planning table, said police supported the ­decriminalization initiative in principle, but had “significant reservations” about its implementation with respect to drug use in public places and ­infringement of police powers.

“I think police were brave and bold to be willing to participate in the pilot project when it was being planned,” Wilson said. “I think that we were willing to think outside of the box and look at a different way of approaching the opioid crisis.”

When the experiment took effect, however, “we saw public consumption become a real problem in communities across the province.”

At that point, Wilson said, police began withdrawing their support for the pilot project.

“I think it’s pretty clear that decriminalization in its current form did not work in this province,” she said.

She said she looks forward to working with the province to find “other thoughtful, innovative, resourced approaches that police can participate in, in an attempt to address what is still a very serious crisis in our communities.”

Wilson said prior to the exemption, police used their discretion when dealing with someone in possession of small personal amounts of illicit drugs in a public place, sometimes directing them to a supervised consumption site, a conversation that could broach recovery and treatment.

“We did have de facto decriminalization prior to the pilot project taking effect, and we essentially are back at that place now,” she said.

Differing views on what’s needed

Leslie Mcbain of Moms Stop the Harm, who lost her 25-year-old son to a toxic-drug poisoning in 2014, said police discretion is not enough. “We need [decriminalization] on the books” to ensure people using drugs will seek help, the Pender Island resident said. She’ll make her case to B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne this month.

Mcbain said her big push for 2026 is to educate the public on drug policy and drug use “so they don’t think that decriminalization was a bad idea.”

“We really want the public to understand and have some compassion for people who are living with addiction and having to access the toxic drug market,” she said.

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, an Independent, raised alarm bells after decriminalization began on Jan. 31, 2023, and led the charge against other harm-reduction initiatives.

Sturko, a former RCMP officer, said her concern was that “without an administrative process to deal with problem behaviour … police wouldn’t have any authority, even to tell someone to move on.”

Beyond creating public safety issues, decriminalization didn’t reduce the stigma around drug use — and might have even increased it, Sturko said.

Going forward, youth need to be warned there is “no safe way to consume these drugs, there is no safe amount of crystal meth for you, there is no safe way for you to consume crack, [that] even drugs of known quantity and substance, even those that are tested, are not safe,” she said.

“If we don’t send a message to the next generation, we won’t break the cycle, so I think this is a critical opportunity for the premier to do exactly that.”