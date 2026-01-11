BC News

Sechelt senior sentenced for baseball bat assault

30 days for bat attack

Photo: Connie Jordison Provincial Court entrance at Sechelt's Justice Services Building.

Sechelt resident Patrick Burns,70, was sentenced to 30 days in custody and 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of assault with a weapon.

The charge stemmed from a July 20, 2024 incident where he struck a female acquaintance in the back with a baseball bat during a dispute between the two regarding access to a vehicle that belonged to a third party. That truck was parked outside of Burns' downtown Sechelt residence.

Burns’ received credit from serving more than 14 months in pre-trial detention and will serve no additional jail time for the offence. He was ordered by judge Steven Merrick to provide a DNA sample as a result of being convicted of the assault charge, to be taken while he remains in custody on other matters.

Probation conditions imposed include a no contact order with the victim and a prohibition on the possession of weapons, including baseball bats. Although a request for almost $10,000 in restitution to the victim had been filed with the court, the judge declined to order any payment, stating he was not satisfied there was “sufficient proximity” between damages asked for and the incident. He also did not impose a victim surcharge on Burns, due to the senior's financial situation..

During the sentencing hearing, Burns opted to address the court. Detailing his disagreement with the verdict, his past dealings with the victim, his assessment of her character and dissatisfaction with past police responses to his calls for assistance, he spoke for about 15 minutes before Merrick shut him down. The judge explained that being allowed to speak at sentencing was not an opportunity to be critical, but to speak to issues related to the incident that resulted in the charges.

In delivering the decision, Merrick stated, “We live in a community that is governed by the rule of law and we have community expectations that if there is an issue, you phone the police and do not take issues into your own hands. You do not resort to a weapon, you do not strike someone with a baseball bat.”