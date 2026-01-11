BC News

Floating museum and waterfront maritime museum edge closer to reality

The group behind a proposed $40-million floating Indigenous-exhibit space on Victoria’s Inner Harbour says it might be about to clear a major hurdle.

A spokesman for the project, known as the Future of History, a partnership between the Maritime Museum of B.C. and the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations, said the province might be weeks away from signing a memorandum of understanding, which would pave the way for formal negotiations to begin.

It would also signal the province could be ready to negotiate terms that allow the Maritime Museum to eventually move into the CPR Steamship building.

It’s the closest they have ever been to both goals, said Angus Matthews, director designate for the Future of History corporation, and a Maritime Museum board member.

While the concept of the Future of History was only unveiled in the fall of 2024, the idea of having the Maritime Museum move into the underused CPR Steamship building has been floated for more than a decade.

It has been talked about since the province asked the museum to leave its home in Bastion Square in 2015 due to safety concerns in the then-128-year-old building. The museum now operates out of space in the Victoria Conference Centre.

Matthews said if he were a betting man, he’d say the chances of all of this finally coming to fruition are 80%.

“I think the difference here is it’s a much bigger idea than simply a colonial maritime museum,” Matthews said. “That idea [the Maritime Museum moving to the CPR building] had merit and has been around for at least 15 years, but the reality is the world of museums has been transformed and has changed radically since then. And the partnership with the Nations is absolutely fundamental to what we’re accomplishing here, and that changes the entire ethos of the project.

“That’s what I think invigorated the negotiations with the province.”

Matthews said the museum now has its ducks in a row and is just waiting for the province. He noted the museum and the two First Nations have inked an agreement and established a not-for-profit corporation that will own and operate the Future of History project. They have established a fundraising team led by businessman and philanthropist Murray Farmer.

The CPR Steamship building will become surplus to requirements for the province after the $416 million Belleville Street ferry terminal project is completed — expected in late 2028 — and they estimate the museum could move into the building and be ready for business in the spring of 2029.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit provided to the Times Colonist said “the province continues to have discussions with the Maritime Museum, and the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, about their shared interest in the Steamship building and the adjacent water lot.”

The Future of History is envisioned as a floating concrete structure on the provincial water lot that was once home to Undersea Gardens and is currently the site of a temporary dock for the FRS Clipper passenger ferry during construction of the Belleville Street terminal.

The floating Indigenous welcome centre and exhibit would be approximately 15,000 square feet, featuring teaching spaces, canoe workshop areas, mooring for canoes, and spiritual and community gathering areas.

It would tell the history of the Lekwungen people who once lived in villages around the harbour and illustrate how Indigenous people used waterways for thousands of years before European contact.

“This opportunity returns the Lekwungen Nations to a place of prominence here in our traditional territory where residents and visitors will be welcomed,” said Chief Jerome Thomas of the Esquimalt First Nation.

The project would go hand in hand with the Maritime Museum’s move into a 21,000 square feet space in the CPR Steamship Terminal building.

The plan is for the Maritime Museum to contribute $1 million to the new floating museum and raise a third of the $38 million needed to build it from corporate sponsors, a third through a local fundraising campaign and a third from the federal government. The provincial contribution would be the land and water lot.

“This really is the opportunity to add a community component to what is otherwise a transportation terminal. We really want to be able to roll this out for the first season after the completion of the Belleville terminal,” he said.

