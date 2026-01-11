BC News

One person is dead on head-on collision near Shawnigan Lake

Fatal Highway 1 crash

Photo: File photo

Police are investigating a fatal accident on Highway 1 near Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island.

On Jan. 10, BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and Shawnigan Lake RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle incident in the 1200 block of Highway 1, south of Mill Bay.

“Preliminary investigation indicates two vehicles collided head-on. As a result of the collision, one vehicle went down an embankment, while the second vehicle became engulfed in flames,” Cpl. Brett Urano said in a press release.

“There were at least four occupants involved in the crash. One woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The condition of the remaining occupants has not been confirmed at this time.”

The BCHP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team has been deployed to assist with the investigation.

Highway 1 is expected to experience significant delays and will be closed while emergency responders and investigators remain on scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and follow direction from traffic control personnel. Motorists are advised to check DriveBC for road updates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to an investigator or have any dash camera footage, are asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP and quote file number 26-86.