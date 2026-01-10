BC News

Person helicoptered to hospital after Surrey house fire

Seriously injured in fire

Police in Surrey say they are investigating a house fire in the city that left one person seriously injured.

They say in a news release that officers responded to the blaze on Jersey Drive around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Police say one person was inside the home at the time and had to be brought to the hospital by helicopter.

They say the person is suffering from life-threatening injuries, but did not provide any additional details.

Police say it is early in the investigation and officers are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Surrey Police Service's non-emergency line or via Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.