RCMP investigate after goat killed in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Photo: The Canadian Press
Photo: The Canadian Press
RCMP in British Columbia say they are actively investigating a dog attack that killed a person's goat last week.
Mounties say they were called to a home in the small village of Cedar, southeast of Nanaimo on the east coast of Vancouver Island, about the attack.
The homeowner told police two large dogs came onto his unfenced property and attacked a goat.
They say the animal later died of its injuries.
Investigators say the responding officer talked to the homeowner about security measures and suggested using social media to find out who owns the dogs.
They say the dogs are believed to be a Rottweiler and Rottweiler-pit bull mix.
